Due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian, Laurens County School District 55 will shift to eLearning for Friday, September 30.
All district schools and offices will be closed. Teachers will post assignments for students to complete; there will be no live Google Meets classes.
There will be no school-related activities including athletics on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1.
The varsity football game at Greer scheduled for Friday, September 30, will be played on Thursday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. The junior varsity football game scheduled for Thursday, September 29, has been canceled.
The volleyball match scheduled for Thursday, September 29, has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said, “School buses cannot be operated with the strong winds that are being predicted. We are committed to the safety of all Laurens 55 students, staff, and families.”
The school district expects to return to normal schedule on Monday, October 3.
