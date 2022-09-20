Westminster Presbyterian Church (WPC) in Clinton is partnering with the Carolina Pregnancy Center (CPC) in Spartanburg to provide “Diaper Drives” in Laurens County.
“We know people are struggling and we hope through the Diaper Drives we can provide support for families or single parents in need,” said Chad Reynolds, Senior Pastor Westminster Presbyterian Church.
WPC is collecting diapers of all sizes and wipes (new and unopened) to be distributed at the Diaper Drive scheduled for Monday, October 3 in the Victory Worship Center Parking Lot (at intersection of Highway 76 E and Springdale Drive) in Clinton from 10 am to 12 pm. CPC will be onsite with their mobile unit providing free ultrasounds or pregnancy testing as needed.
Members of the community are welcome to participate by contributing diapers, wipes, or funds. Sadler Hughes Apothecary in Clinton has agreed to be a collection and storage location for the community project. Items can be dropped off at the pharmacy during hours of operation, Monday-Friday 8:30-7:00 and Saturday, 8:30-4:00.
“This is a great community project, and we are thrilled to support the effort,” said Walter M. Hughes III, Vice President and CEO Sadler Hughes Apothecary. “We are happy to be the collection location and will also be contributing to the Diaper Drive.”
In order to provide supplies to as many as possible, distribution will be limited to 1 pack of diapers and wipes per child with a max of two children per household. Parents will be required to provide the child’s name and verification of custody/birth. Please be prepared with appropriate identification which could be one of the following: birth certificate, WIC or Medicaid card for child, foster care/custody paperwork, daycare/school ID.
Additional Diaper Drives will be scheduled, and the location will change to make it more accessible county wide.
If you have questions about the Diaper Drive program, please call Penny Greer at (864)833-1275.
