Calvin Whitmire made an impassioned plea for assistance from the Laurens Commission of Public Works at its March meeting on Monday evening.
In a fairly lengthy presentation, Whitmire, who heads the Bridging the Gap Advocacy organization, made a request of $5,000 from the funds CPW sets aside for assistance to worthwhile groups. Whitmire said Bridging the Gap is involved in “learning how to be good citizens,” and said the organization assists 15-20 families in its after-school programs, and the number increases to 30-40 in the summer. It requires that parents participate at least one day a week.
The annual budget has risen from $2,000 to $28,000 since its inception and will hold a fundraiser on April 18, “Kick 4 Kids,” which Whitmire is billing as “the world’s largest kickball festival” and hopes to get the Guinness Book of World Records to confirm it. The event has been moved from the old Sanders football stadium to Collyar Park behind Laurens Middle School.
Kickball is something of a variation on baseball in which a pitcher (roller?) rolls the ball toward the plate and a batter (kicker?) boots it into play and runs the bases as defenders try to retire him or her, the entrants being made of co-ed teams.
The commissioners’ reception was encouraging as Whitmire’s request was taken under advisement and consideration.
Administrative Director Blake Davis made a presentation to explain the S.C. Retirement System and CPW’s obligations for participating in it for its employees. The 2017 Pension Reform Bill, passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by the governor, was designed to ensure the system’s stability. Among its provisions were bringing an end to the state’s TERI (Teacher and Employee Retention Incentive) program, an increase in employee contributions and a gradual increase in employer contributions.
Among the high points of General Manager John Young’s divisional reports were a meeting with Ideal Measurements representative Don Book to initiate a natural-gas large meter testing program and the good news of an “experience modifier” of .50 for workmen’s compensation that will save CPW $75,000-125,000 per year.
Representatives of Greene, Finney, Horton completed work on the 2019 audit of the commission. Replacement of HVAC units in the main office came in with a low bid of $18,700 from Hills Service Company with work to begin within 30 days.
CPW received a potential violation notice from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, to which it responded and awaits word of DHEC’s judgment.
The commissioners went into executive session to discuss a legal update, a “competitive issue” and an economic development update regarding Hunter Industrial Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.