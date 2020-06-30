Whitten Center in Clinton has been confirmed by SC Dept. of Disabilities and Special Needs as a facility connected to dozens of COVID-19 cases in Laurens County.
Whitten Center is funded by state and federal allocations. Individuals in this facility have more severe and complex disabilities. It is a 24-hour residential care facility.
According to SCDDSN, 36 consumers and 47 staff have tested positive. This amounts to 14% of the facility population.
Right now, they are not allowing visitors on campus. President of the Whitten Center Parent’s Club, Linda Lee, “would like to send our deep appreciation to the administration and ALL staff for their dedication and hard work to care for our loved ones.” They are sending them homemade masks and notes of appreciation.
Staff members not positive for COVID-19 have taken over shifts for those that have tested positive. According to SCDDSN Pat Maley, resources from other centers will be sent when needed. Maley also stated, “there is no shortage of personal protective equipment.”
Florence’s Pee Dee Regional Center had a surge similar to this in April and the same fundamental infection control protocols will be used at Whitten Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.