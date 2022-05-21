Lander University’s College of Education recognized students and their achievements during this year’s pinning, hooding and academic award ceremony.
“This is a culmination of years of dedication, hard work and sacrifice,” said Dr. Sarah Hunt-Barron, dean of the College of Education. “The students we recognize today have faced challenges that none of us could have predicted on their path to graduation.”
Awards and recipients are listed below.
Early Childhood Education Award – Katie Parnell, of Abbeville, and Hannah Wilson, of Clinton.
Elementary Education Award – Kenley Clark, of Anderson, and Chase Maxwell, of Anderson.
P12/Secondary Education Award – Krislynne Stowe, of Mount Croghan.
Special Education Award – Emilee Bailey, of Pelzer, and Nita Brewer, of Greenwood.
Exercise Science Discipline Award – Bridgett Tierney, of Mocksville, North Carolina.
Excellence in Exercise Science Award – Courtney Weber, of Taylors, and Benjamin Whitt, of Sumter.
Physical Education Discipline Award – Chandler Shirley, of Greenwood.
Graduate Education Award Teaching and Learning – April Akins, of Greenwood.
Graduate Education Award Montessori – Margaret Freeman, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
