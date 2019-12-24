With the YMCAs of Laurens and Greenwood having been merged for more than a year, the Chief Executive Officer of the Lakelands YMCA reported to the leaders of both cities at the annual meeting on Dec. 19.
Brian Harlan reminded the audience what he had told them a year earlier:
“When facing change, choose to be brave. ‘Change’ ... the word itself, aside from the obvious, promotes transition, to move from one thing to the next, sometimes seamless, sometimes messy, yet always necessary in order to move forward.”
Summing up the process, Harlan added this time: “As we are completing year one, I will confess, on behalf of the staff, that it has been challenging, but the benefits far outweigh the overwhelmed and overworked staff!”
Harlan thanked the staff and the Board of Directors.
“I hope the past 12 months have been easier and less stressful than the 14 months prior to finalizing the merger,” he said.
Citing benefits of the merger, Harlan told the directors and leaders that, in the 2019 calendar year, the Lakelands YMCA had awarded $372,448 in scholarships, free programs and subsidies; that within that total were $81,200 in member scholarships, $157,000 in community health programs and $132,000 in youth programs and events; $12,290 in aquatic assistance and free swim lessons serving more than 1,400 students in the Districts 50 and 55 SPLASH programs; and $27,206 in a state-licensed child development program.
Facility improvements of $102,000 to Laurens and $209,000 to Greenwood were allocated. After-school sites were established at the Y and on school campuses. Certified educators were added as part of Learning Loss Prevention programs.
The YMCA established partner opportunities with Lander University and the USC Union Laurens campus as well maintaining its agreements with Presbyterian College. The YMCA also enhanced municipal relationships with Laurens, Gray Court, Greenwood and Abbeville.
In fact, one of the night’s announcements was that the Lakelands YMCA is going to expand into Abbeville.
