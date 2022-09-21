An investigation into a missing couple led Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies to find a deceased person on Tuesday morning at 7709 Neely Ferry Road in Laurens.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to a missing person’s report involving Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd (Todd) Cagle. At approximately 9:20AM, a deceased person was located on this property.

The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Terry Ann Chermak, a 49-year-old female from Laurens. Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said the victim received a single gunshot wound. 

William Loyd (Todd) Cagle was arrested in Colorado shortly after 7PM on Tuesday night and charged with murder.

According to the LCSO, this investigation is ongoing.