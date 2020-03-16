GoLaurens.com and GoClinton.com has added Kelsey Woods as a new community reporter.
Woods comes to GoLaurens.com/GoClinton.com after working as a sports correspondent for the Greenwood Index-Journal. Prior to that, Woods was the social media manager for Lander University Athletics. She also has experience producing content for Baller Alert and Talk Sports.
Woods is a graduate of Lander University, majoring in Mass Communication and Theatre. She is also a 2012 graduate of Ware Shoals High School.
“I am excited about joining GoLaurens.com and GoClinton.com,” said Woods. “I’m ready to bring all things Laurens County to our readers, quickly and accurately.”
