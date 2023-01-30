Main Street Laurens has hired Mantis Homes to renovate the historic Wells Clardy Cottage into a short-term rental property for people who wish to visit the area.
This has been a need for the area since event venues such as the Palmetto Room, Magnolia Room, Social Square and more have come to downtown Laurens. This is bringing more visitors to the area as well, making it necessary to have more lodging options for visitors.
As of now, the closest hotel is in Clinton. The only other lodging options in the area are the two other short-term rentals in downtown Laurens. The Wells Clardy Cottage will open in Summer 2023 and sleep six, offering a third lodging option within walking distance of downtown.
Executive Director for Main Street Laurens Jonathan Irick believes that Mantis Homes is the business for this particular job because of the historic preservation aspect of the project, which Mantis Homes has much expertise in.
Mantis Homes has agreed to partner with Main Street Laurens to keep the cost of renovation as low as possible, with the main intention being to preserve the historical building.
The historic Cottage was built in 1895, gifted to Main Street Laurens in 2018. Since 2018, the organization has been planning this project and maintaining the home. Official reconstruction will begin sometime in the beginning to middle of May 2023.
The renovations will occur in three phases, with an expected completion by June 2023. Phase one will focus on stabilization; phase two will focus on the bulk of the renovation and phase three will contain all "finishing touches."
"The AirBnb is going to be a great opportunity for our organization and is something that is really needed in our community right now," Irick said. "It's something that is going to get a lot of use."
Irick hopes to use the location as a way to promote local businesses as well.
"We will stock the cabinets with handmade pottery from local businesses and the walls with art from the local gallery," Irick said. "This is an economical development tool to promote the businesses we have and the products they sell."
Taking this a step further, Main Street Laurens has future plans to offer a way for guests to purchase the items that they like in the short-term rental. In the meantime, they will provide a way for guests to know exactly which small business each product in the house came from.
Main Street Laurens will be sponsoring the project, but they do have a GoFundMe and volunteer option for those interested in assisting with the renovations. The GoFund me can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/main-street-laurens-wells-clardy-house.
