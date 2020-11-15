Five people are dead after a wrong-way collision on I-385 just after 2:00am on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred in the southbound lane near the 13 mile marker.
According to Trooper Joe Hovis, a 2014 Kia was traveling north on I-385 in the southbound lane when they struck a 2020 Hyundai head-on.
The 2020 Hyundai had three occupants. Hovis said no one was wearing a seatbelt, they were entrapped and had to be extracted from the vehicle. Two occupants died at the scene and one was transported to Prisma Greenville and died at the hospital, according to Hovis.
The 2014 Kia had two 2 occupants. Hovis said the driver was wearing a seatbelt but the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. Both occupants were entrapped and had to be extracted from the vehicle. Both died at the scene, according to Hovis.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as: Desmond Tareeq Ervin, age 28, of Laurens: Brandon Lamar Westfield, age 30, of Laurens; Carlos Jamarl Braddy, age 38, of Greensboro, NC; Abdul Jafar Aaron, age 28, of Woodruff; Ahmad Rashad Williams, 33, of Laurens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.