At the end of 2020, it's time to look back on the year that was...the good and the bad.
This year was filled with happiness, love, hope, fear, disappointment, smiles and heartbreak. It was a year that will change Laurens County forever.
As the year draws to a close, let's look back to the top news stories that impacted Laurens County in 2020.
10. City of Laurens dedicates new Back Street Park
Laurens turned back the clock by looking ahead in November with the dedication of Back Street Park in downtown Laurens.
Back Street Park, located at the corner of Main Street and Hwy. 221, is an area for families to gather but it also pays homage to the black business owners that filled the Back Street area of Laurens for many years.
The park has beautiful brickwork, iron railing and a fountain that was donated to the City of Laurens in 1911. CPW donated gas lamps that adorn the top of the corner columns.
On the outside of the park, facing the corner, is a new City of Laurens sign.
A plaque naming many of the original entrepreneurs and business owners from Back Street was unveiled at the ceremony.
9. QuikTrip to open Clinton location in spring 2021
QT, one of the convenience/gasoline/truck centers, will open in Clinton in the spring of 2021.
The Clinton Economic Development Corporation announced in January that initial grading and site preparation have begun at the site, located just off Interstate 26 at Exit 54, across the street from Arby’s.
8. Former Laurens City Clerk Gwen Kinard passes away
A fixture at the City of Laurens and Pastor at Chosen Generation Ministries, Gwen Kinard passed away in August after a short illness.
Kinard was a dedicated employee for the City of Laurens for 25 years, spending her last five as City Clerk.
Along with serving as Pastor with the Chosen Generation Ministries, Kinard was active on the Habitat for Humanity board.
7. Reynolds to return for a second term as Laurens County Sheriff
Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds ran unopposed in the November general election after winning the Republican primary with 52.18 percent of the vote.
Turnout for the primary was 33.24 percent or 13,344 voters out of 40,140 registered voters.
Reynolds collected 6,073 votes, followed by Ricky Chastain 2,513, Jarvis Reeder 1,822 and Ted Richardson 1,230.
6. District 55 board chooses Thomas as next superintendent
The District 55 Board of Trustees selected Dr. Ameca Thomas as the next superintendent after a 5-2 vote in January.
Chairman Robby Bell, Susan Calhoun-Ware, Anthony Carpenter, Barbara Beeks and Terri Martin were adamantly in favor, and Cathy Little and Mark Earle were energetically against. On January 14, in a special meeting, the board voted 5-2 to hire Dr. Stephen Peters’ successor from the district’s current staff.
5. After over 70 years in Laurens, Smith Chevrolet has changed owners
Smith Chevrolet changed ownership after more than 70 years in Laurens. The Smith family opened the doors in 1947 as a Pontiac dealership. The Smith family owned it ever since.
They sold the dealership to Greenlight Automotive LLC of Sanford, Florida.
Smith’s father and uncle opened the dealership in 1947. The Smith family has sold Pontiacs, Fords, AMC, Jeep and Cadillac in addition to Chevrolets.
4. Whitten Center connected to dozens of COVID-19 cases in Laurens County
Whitten Center in Clinton was confirmed by SC Dept. of Disabilities and Special Needs as a facility connected to multiple COVID-19 cases in Laurens County.
Whitten Center had 230 confirmed cases and 11 deaths connected to the facility, according to DHEC data.
Whitten Center is funded by state and federal allocations. Individuals in this facility have more severe and complex disabilities. It is a 24-hour residential care facility.
3. Laurens, Clinton BI-LO not included in sale of 62 stores to Food Lion
Food Lion announced in June it had entered into a transaction to purchase 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarket stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers.
SEG has not found a buyer for the BI-LO in Laurens and Clinton. Both locations were not included in the 62 stores purchased by Food Lion.
2. First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Laurens County
Laurens County confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 28 after an announcement from the SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Laurens County now has 3,609 confirmed cases, 137 hospitalizations and 81 deaths as of Dec. 31, 2020.
1. A legend lost: King Dixon passes away
Former Laurens and USC football great King Dixon passed away on July 6 after a short battle with cancer.
Dixon was a fixture in the Laurens community. A 1959 graduate of USC, Dixon served in the Marines for 22 years before returning to USC to serve as athletic director from 1988-1992. Dixon was a key piece in USC’s move into the Southeastern Conference.
Dixon returned to Laurens and served as director of the Laurens Family YMCA and as an executive with The Palmetto Bank.
Dixon was very active in the Boy Scouts of America and served numerous organizations and board of directors in Laurens County.
