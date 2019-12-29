At the end of the year, any year, it is natural to look back, just as the turning of the calendar leads men and women, cowboys and Indians, boys and girls, forward.
Remembrance gives way to resolutions.
Let’s take a look at 2019 before it slips away and begins slowly but inexorably to fade.
Let’s use the arbitrary but natural number of 10 to boil down the year’s events in Laurens County.
10. Ready for the election challenges of 2020 – In October, the Laurens County Board of Voter Registration and Elections rolled out new, state-mandated voting machines deemed necessary for the integrity of the 2020 elections. The new machines tabulate the results but includes a paper backup that allows election workers to make sure the balloting has not been tampered with via hacking. The paper backup adds an additional layer of security. In an October 27 meeting at The Ridge, interested voters, public officials and election workers tried out the new machines, which are designed to be both simple and efficient.
9. Achievements of education – Laurens District High School’s Automotive Technology program, directed by Thomas Chandler, won a national School of the Year designation conducted by Tomorrow’s Tech magazine and sponsored by WIX Filters and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. Officials from those entities and the S.C. Department of Education gathered at LDHS to celebrate the award on November 22. Clinton Middle School’s Science Olympiad team won the state championship for the 17th consecutive year (when added to Bell Street Middle School before the city’s middle schools were combined). A robotics team that included LDHS team members reached the national semifinals at the annual competition in Houston, Texas. District 56 was one of three in the state to have all its schools rated at least satisfactory in the state’s annual report cards. The perennially award-winning Raider Band placed fourth in the upper state and ninth in the state.
8. A penny for your thoughts – Destined to be a bigger story in 2020, the county moved ahead, consistently slower than the plan, toward a referendum next November over a 1-percent addition to the sales tax to be used for capital projects. State law requires that government explain to the voters how the money is to be used before those voters cast their ballots. As per the law, County Council voted to put the matter on the ballot and set up the process for the priorities therein. Wants and needs for a possible $50 million or so over eight years are not scarce. A general priority is spurring economic growth, whether tangibly or intangibly. The county wants a refurbished “historic” Courthouse before the existing one succumbs to decay. A facility for specialized educational advancement is popular, as is a new library in Clinton to replace one that has been temporary for most of this century. Law enforcement, fire, emergency medical and recreation facilities need improving. A committee has been named, designed to offer some geographic balance to the county’s list of needs and theoretically sheltered from politics. The members are former Laurens mayor Sharon Brownlee, Walter Hughes III of Clinton, Scott Cook of Gray Court, Bobby Smith of Mountville, George Austin of Clinton and John Irwin of Laurens. Their job is not an easy one. Neither is the eventual decision of the county’s voters.
7. Cool, clear water – Also in the “big now, bigger later” category is the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant, which won’t be in use for more than two years but will begin rising on the Laurens County banks of the waterway that establishes the border with Greenwood County. The groundbreaking occurred in November. The project, underwritten through a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan, is to be built at a cost of $28,360,650. It will be the first source of water to be under the control of the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission, which has previously purchased water from Laurens Commission of Public Works, the City of Clinton and the Greenville Water System. As state Rep. Doug Gilliam said at the groundbreaking, “This, folks, is a very big deal.”
6. The leading edge – Prevailing economic currents suggest that Laurens County is experiencing the beginning of an economic boom, particularly in the northern area bordering Greenville County. The Laurens County Development Corporation is working on a new strategic plan to encourage and provide for growth in industry, housing and education. In terms of real GDP (gross domestic product) growth, the county ranks first in South Carolina, based on the most recent statistics. The year saw growth at industrial parks along I-385 in the northern part of the county and around I-26 in Clinton, where officials see the junction of the two interstates as a burgeoning commercial mecca. From the new Muffin Mam plant near Gray Court to a large recreation park in Clinton and planned new trails, every level of government is vitally involved in selling the county’s resources and opportunities to new employers and developers.
5. The political shuffle – Change was prevalent in an off year. District 14 Rep. Mike Pitts retired late last year. The special election process to replace Pitts resulted in the election of Stewart Jones, like Pitts a Republican, over another County Councilman, Garrett McDaniel. Brown Patterson was elected to replace Jones in District 4, defeating Jennifer Garrett in the GOP primary. He was unopposed in the general special election. David Pitts of Clinton succeeded Joe Wood as chair of County Council. Nathan Senn, an attorney, was elected Mayor of Laurens, defeating incumbent John Stankus, who had been an able steward of the city’s needs. Senn’s plans for the city are expansive, as are those of Clinton Mayor Bob McLean, who was reelected to a second full term after being originally elected to fill out the term of Randy Randall in 2013, when Randall was appointed to the state’s Public Service Commission.
4. The power of power – Growing pains of the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency affected its two affiliates in the county and placed Laurens Commission of Public Works on opposite sides of a dispute that spilled over into the courts via the filing of lawsuits and a series of unsuccessful attempts to settle the matter. The central issue is the demands of PMPA’s most prominent members, Greer and Rock Hill, to secure cheaper rates on the basis of being the agency’s largest consumers of power. Both county entities are considering withdrawing from PMPA in 10 years, which is their earliest legal option. In the short term, arbitration is a likelihood. In the long term, PMPA’s future is imperiled.
3. Gone but not forgotten – Nick Nichols died on December 2, at age 76, in his 37th year as Laurens County Coroner. The onetime Clinton businessman was the only Democrat to hold a countywide office. He spent 18 years as Deputy Coroner under Dr. Zack Seymour. Nichols, respected by all and beloved by many for his gruff charm, had been struggling with serious health issues. The county’s legislative delegation has recommended that Vickie Cheek, the Chief Deputy Coroner, be appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster to fill out his term. A Laurens automobile accident claimed the life of the county’s Chief Magistrate, Leesa Wheless Inabinet, on May 31. In the aftermath of Inabinet’s death, ex-Rep. Mike Pitts was appointed as a magistrate.
2. Stepping aside – Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters surprisingly announced, on November 25, that he will resign, effective June 30, after four years. Peters brought much attention to the district. In May, he was elected vice president of the International Literacy Association and was prominently featured in a Trinity Broadcasting documentary, “Education at a Crossroads” on the Taking Care of Business series. The first African American superintendent in the county since integration, Peters’ term was marred by the failure of a 2017 bond referendum that would have raised $109 million for school improvements. On the night Peters announced he was stepping down, the school board gave him a ringing evaluation, with chair Robby Bell saying, “Dr. Peters has exceeded the goals we set for him.” Peters cited family concerns, noting that his wife, Angela, had accepted an administrative position at Albany (Ga.) State University after 18 years at Claflin University in Orangeburg. Albany is 293 miles from Laurens.
1. Far-flung criminal conspiracy – In terms of the big picture, Laurens played a bit role but received considerable attention. That’s because the body of Michelle Marie Dodge, 27, of York, was discovered in a wooded area near Ekom Beach on Saturday, July 20. Her car, a white Dodge Charger, was found in Cherokee County three days later. An almost unbelievable tale quickly emerged that involved Dodge being the victim of a conspiracy that was directed from behind bars at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia. What was allegedly a drug-related revenge killing was organized via contraband cell phones from behind bars. James Peterson, an inmate, orchestrated the murder. Aaron Carrion and Aaron Sprouse allegedly carried it out. Others delivered the victim to the murders. Eight persons in South Carolina and North Carolina were arrested. Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds called it “the hideous operation.”
