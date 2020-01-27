The Laurens County Youth Theatre will hold auditions for its upcoming March production of Willy Wonka Jr. on Sunday, February 2, at 2 p.m.
Roles are available for ages 5 and up, especially 13 and older, including adults. Come prepared to sing a song and read from the script.
The auditions will be conducted at Gillam Center on the campus of Thornwell Home.
The delicious adventures of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film, in addition to a host of fun new songs, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr. is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.