ZF Transmissions Gray Court received this year’s South Carolina Gateway Award for investing $200 million in the upstate which created 500 new jobs.
The South Carolina Gateway Award reception was hosted in the state capital of Columbia at the Parker Poe & Bernstein office. According to a most recent article by the SC Commerce, German companies employ about 12,338 people in the state of South Carolina and German companies have $5.32 million dollars invested.
“South Carolina and the Upstate have been amazingly supportive of ZF for more than a decade, which is why we continue to invest in ZF Gray Court, its people and make it the home for future product. ZF Gray Court is proud to be part of the South Carolina and Upstate communities.” said Tobias Brugger, VP and plant manager, ZF Transmissions Gray Court, ZF Group.
The Gateway Award is a signature event that has been taking place in the Carolinas for almost two decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.