ZF Transmissions updates District 56 board on apprenticeship program

 

ZF Transmissions in Gray Court will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 10am-2pm in the ZF parking lot.

Applicants must bring a paper resume and apply online at www.zf.com. They will be hiring assembly operators-level 1 and machine operators-level 2.

A high school diploma or GED is required for all applicants.

Anyone that needs help with a resume or wishes to apply online but does not have access to a computer can make an appointment at SC Works for assistance. Book your appointment now at www.upperscworks.com.

ZF is located at 2846 North Old Laurens Road in Gray Court.