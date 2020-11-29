ZF Transmissions in Gray Court will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 10am-2pm in the ZF parking lot.
Applicants must bring a paper resume and apply online at www.zf.com. They will be hiring assembly operators-level 1 and machine operators-level 2.
A high school diploma or GED is required for all applicants.
Anyone that needs help with a resume or wishes to apply online but does not have access to a computer can make an appointment at SC Works for assistance. Book your appointment now at www.upperscworks.com.
ZF is located at 2846 North Old Laurens Road in Gray Court.
