ZF Transmissions was recently presented the Von Sinclair Award for Advocacy and Service by the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.
The Von Sinclair Award has been given out for the past 6 years. It is usually presented during the Annual Breakfast but due to COVID-19, that event was not able to be held.
ZF currently has 12 people working within the company that is serviced by the Board.
In attendance from the board were Executive Director Jason Tavenner, Day and Community Services Director Michelle Stone, Operations Director Monica Taylor, Board Member Peter Littlefield, Employment Specialist Cortni Motes, Job Coach Jennifer Lell, and Job Coach Susan Ellison.
