ZF North America Inc. announced on Thursday that ZF Transmissions will shut down operations in Gray Court beginning Friday, March 20 and continuing until March 30.
"We have been preparing for the potential outcome that we would have to pause both individual product lines or even entire plants in order to follow the interruption in demand and that is now official," said Tony Sapienza, ZF North American head of communications. "At the same time, we are preparing to provide the best possible support for our customers' production restart after the corona break. All necessary preparations for the restart are also now being made. We’re hopeful that this is the best situation for our employees and the economy and look forward to getting through this and back to work very soon."
