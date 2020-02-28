Eighth-grade students at Laurens Middle School enjoyed an interesting 8th-grade Career Lunch & Learn event when the guest speaker was the Apprenticeship Supervisor from ZF Transmissions, Robbie Ellis.
Mr. Ellis brought along a former LMS student and current ZF apprentice, John Calvin Hughes. They shared much valuable information with the students in attendance about the history of ZF and about its registered apprenticeship program.
Pictured (from left) are Ireyan Thomas, Andrew Cundiff, Jessica Young, Juan Gomez, Robbie Ellis, Jordan Cash, John Calvin Hughes, Damien Patrick and Ritrina Kindrick.
All 8th-grade students at Laurens Middle have the opportunity to sign up and attend Lunch & Learn events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.