Ryan Campbell, a 12-year-old from Clinton, has been bowling since he was nearly 18 months old and he is currently one of the top bowlers in the nation.
Campbell started bowling with no bumpers at age 2. He’s bowled in a league since age 5 and he’s bowled competitively since age 7.
He currently holds the high average, game and series for the prep division in SC for the 2021-2022 season. Earlier this year, in the state tournament, he won the President’s Award for high series scratch with a 749 for all boys in SC 18 and under.
Campbell holds four titles in the annual SC Pepsi Tournament and four titles in Tough Shots Tour Tournament.
In June, he bowled an 801 series (cumulative score for three straight games), an exceptional feat for a bowler his age. He was awarded a ring and holds a state record for that accomplishment.
Campbell recently finished second out of 227 U12 boys bowlers in the USBC Junior Gold Championships in Grand Rapids, MI.
Junior Gold format is 16 games of qualifying, 4 games each day for 4 days and each day is on a different oil pattern.
After four days of competition, Campbell was in fifth place. The top 33 advance to the “Advancers Round” of 4 more games. After the advancers round Campbell was in 3rd place.
After this round, they cut to the top 8 and go into double elimination match play. Campbell won 2 matches, guaranteeing himself a spot on the TV Finals. He lost the final match play set, sending him to the finals as the 2nd seed.
For the TV finals, Ryan had to defeat the 3rd seed, which he did to bowl against the 1st seed.
Since the 1st seed had never lost and it is double elimination, Campbell would have to beat him twice to win the championship. He won the 1st game forcing a second game, but lost the 2nd game.
For finishing in second place, Campbell received a $2500 scholarship, which is put into a SMART account for college. In his bowling career, he has earned over $6000 for college.
