Presbyterian College and head men’s golf coach Thomas Addison announced the signing of a pair of South Carolina natives to continue their playing careers at PC. Trey Howard (Woodruff, S.C.) and Jack Wofford (Greenville, S.C.) are slated to join the Blue Hose for the 2021-22 season.
“We’re very excited to have Trey and Jack joining our program,” said Addison. “These two talented young men are going to immediately add to our depth and I expect them to compete for positions in our lineup right away. I’m looking forward to getting them on campus next fall!”
Trey Howard – 5-11, 155 – Woodruff, S.C. – Woodruff HS
High School: Two-time 3A All-State selection (2018, 2019) … Three-time member of the 3A All-Region Team (2017-19) … Named All-Spartanburg County in 2019 … WHS Varsity Athletic Hack Simpson Sportsmanship Award recipient (2016-19) … Boasts a 74.56 SCJGA scoring average and is the 25th-ranked junior golfer in South Carolina … A-Honor Roll student all throughout academic career … Owns a 4.789 GPA … Member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club.
Personal: Morris Kenneth Howard III was born in Spartanburg, S.C. to Rocky and Staci Howard … Chose PC because it is a great opportunity for me to excel and improve in both golf and in academics … Intends to major in Business.
Jack Wofford – 5-7, 270 – Greenville, S.C. – Christ Church Episcopal School
High School: Three-time All-State selection (2016-18) and three-time All-Region selection (2016-18) … Participated in the top-4 of a state winning team since 7th grade … Part of a team that has won seven straight state championships (2012-20) … Boasts a 73 scoring average.
Personal: John William Wofford Jr. was born in Greenville, S.C. to John and Leslie Wofford … Father played tennis at PC … Cousin, Jordan Morgan, played football at PC … Chose PC because of the size of classes and the facilities … Intends to major in Accounting, and would like to play golf professionally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.