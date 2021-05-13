2021 has been an historic year with the Laurens Raiders baseball team winning the Region 2-AAAA championship.
This is the first Region championship for the Raiders since joining the Region 2 conference.
Laurens clinched the title with a 2-1 win versus Greenwood on April 29.
The Raiders were picked to finish last in the region. “Honestly we came into the season knowing nobody was giving us a chance so that made us work that much harder. I couldn't be more proud of this team, it's been fun to watch and be a part of such a close group of kids,” said Coach Tori Patterson.
Coach Patterson stated their two wins against Greenwood and two wins versus Eastside were key wins to secure the region.
Patterson credits seniors Zak Rice, Zach Faulkner and Austin Mcnuer; juniors Jackson Edwards, Thomas Willis and sophomores Jackson Martin and Mason Hamby as key players during the season.
“These guys have been key pieces to our success this season,” Patterson said.
Statistics leader for the season are:
Batting average: Zak Rice - .384
HR: Jackson Martin, Mason Hamby, and Zach Faulkner: 1
RBIs: Zach Faulkner and Jackson Martin- 24
ERA: Jackson Edwards - 0.8
The Raiders finished the regular season 17-7 overall and 6-2 in the region. Patterson was named Region 2-AAAA Baseball Coach of the Year.
Zac Rice was named All Region and Jackson Edwards was named All Region and Region Pitcher of the Year.
The Raiders face Catawba Ridge High School on Saturday, May 15 in the first round of the AAAA playoffs. The game begins at 12:00 pm at Laurens High School.
