Sarah Albertson has been named the new girls soccer coach for Laurens District High School.
Albertson has been involved in the soccer program for two years as the Middle School Head Coach and Varsity Assistant since coming to Laurens School District 55 from Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia.
Coach Albertson received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of North Georgia with a major in History with teacher certification in secondary education in 2014. She also holds a Masters of Education from the University of Georgia.
“We are very excited about Coach Albertson coming on board to lead our soccer program at LDHS. She has been heavily involved the past two seasons, where we have seen growth and improvement each year. We look forward to that continued building of success under her leadership,” said Tommy Spires AD at Laurens High School.
