This past weekend, Presbyterian College hosted the 2023 Scholastic 3D Archery Indoor State Championship Tournament.
The 2023 SC S3DA schedule for indoor is composed of 3 regional events followed by one state championship. Next, there is the National Indoor on March 2-5 in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Their first Regional was held at Hawthorne Christian Academy in Chester and had 96 competitors.
Last season’s state championship had 107 competitors. This year saw 175 qualifying archers and ended up with a roster of 141.
SC S3DA membership is a team-based organization.
To qualify for state, archers are required to compete in one regional and that qualifies the archer to compete at state. Competing at state then qualifies the archer to compete at nationals.
Other events this year include their 3D Delta Mckenzie Pro Series starting March 18-May 27. That is followed by the 3D National on June 15-18 in Rend Lake, Illinois.
Their Outdoor Target Olympic Style Round Bales start June 24-July 8 for the state championship followed by Outdoor Target Nationals in Fairfield, Ohio.
SC S3DA has a tournament schedule and its conservation clinics or activities throughout the year.
Archers start in the JR. Eagle Division which is for 7-8-year-olds. Next is the Eagle Division for 9-11-year-olds. The Youth Division is next and is for 12-14-year-olds. The final division is the Young Adult division for 15-18 years old and has scholarships awarded for first, second, and third places.
They are also divided by equipment and gender.
Archers have the opportunity to have team scores, but all compete as individuals.
Sheila Tadlock, S3DA SC State Coordinator also created several pins for her South Carolina archers.
One is the Clean Round Pin which is for the archers that score a perfect score of 150 (30 arrows)or 300 (60 arrows). She also created a pin called the “100 Point Club” for archers who scored 100 + at the state championship.
“Every point counts and this is a way to celebrate our SC archers as they achieve their personal best,” she said.
For 3D she created a pin for “100 Point Club” and Even + Pin.
For scoring, a point system for indoor is based on the National Field Archery Association, meaning each archer has the choice of a one-spot scoring ring (1-spot) X-5-4-3-2-1 or a (5 spot) X-5-4 X-value a 5 and is used for a tie-breaker.
According to Tadlock one of the highlight events will be May 6’s 3D Regional at Sandunes Archery Club in Myrtle Beach, SC followed by May 7th’s Offshore Fishing with Salty Hooker Fishing Charters LLC.
Presbyterian College will also be a venue for its Outdoor Target Championship in July 2023.
SC S3DA and Presbyterian College made S3DA history. They are the first college in South Carolina to offer S3DA students college scholarships. The State Championship Scholarships are for $15,000 a year, with a starting point of $60,000 for 4-year enrollment.
“When I met with Head Archery Coach Jerry Slice and Vice President for Enrollment Woody O’Cain to discuss my request for scholarships. WOW!!!! What a day it was,” said Tadlock.
For more information, visit their temporary website https://www.s3da.net.
