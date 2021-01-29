Game results from January 25 and 26:
Varsity Boys Basketball
Clinton – 50
Broome – 51
Leading scorer: Wil Stewart, 12
Greer – 49
Laurens – 45
Leading Scorer: Isaiah Burnside, 10
Union – 58
Clinton- 42
Leading scorer: Austin Copeland, 15
JV Boys Basketball
Greer- 26
Laurens – 36
JV Girls Basketball
Greer – 37
Laurens – 28
Leading scorer: Mylayja Thompson, 8
Varsity Girls Basketball
Greer – 68
Laurens – 30
Leading scorer: Qua Fortson, 11
Clinton – 43
Union – 37
Leading scorer: De’Shanti Watts, 14
