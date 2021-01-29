Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church hosting 3-on-3 basketball tournament

Game results from January 25 and 26:

Varsity Boys Basketball

Clinton – 50

Broome – 51

Leading scorer: Wil Stewart, 12

Greer – 49

Laurens – 45

Leading Scorer: Isaiah Burnside, 10

Union – 58

Clinton- 42

Leading scorer: Austin Copeland, 15

 

JV Boys Basketball

Greer- 26

Laurens – 36

 

JV Girls Basketball

Greer – 37

Laurens – 28

Leading scorer: Mylayja Thompson, 8  

 

Varsity Girls Basketball

Greer – 68

Laurens – 30

Leading scorer: Qua Fortson, 11

Clinton – 43

Union – 37

Leading scorer: De’Shanti Watts, 14