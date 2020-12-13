December 7
Girls Middle School
Sanders – 38
Gray Court-Owings – 9
Boys Middle School
Sanders - 32
Gray Court – Owings - 22
JV Boys
Laurens – 31
Hillcrest – 52
Varsity Boys
Laurens Academy – 30
Shannon Forest – 30
Varsity Girls
Laurens Academy – 31
Shannon Forest – 30
Leading scorer: Olivia Huck, 9
December 8
Varsity Girls
Clinton – 45 (OT)
Wade Hampton – 38
Varsity Boys
Hillcrest – 51
Laurens – 39
December 9
JV Girls
Laurens – 30
Emerald – 27
December 10
Girls JV
Laurens – 18
Clinton – 20
Leading scorer(s): Myri Allen(L) – 5, Marcey Campbell & Patience Adams(C) – 6
JV Boys
Laurens – 30
Clinton – 45
Leading scorer(s): Devon Redd (L) – 8, Taliek Fuller (C) – 16
Varsity Boys
Laurens – 55
Woodruff – 62
Leading scorer(s): Preston Mahon(L) – 16
Laurens Academy – 59
Cambridge Academy – 32
Leading scorer(s): Clarence Bertoli (LA) – 12
Varsity Girls
Laurens Academy – 33
Cambridge Academy – 26
Leading scorer(s): S. G. Natiello (LA) – 10
Laurens High School has announced that the Girls Varsity Basketball game from December 4 and the Boys Varsity Basketball game from December 11 will be made up on January 6. The girl’s tipoff is scheduled for 6 pm and the boys will follow at 7:30 pm.
Tickets for the Jan. 6 games will go on sale at 8am the day of the games. No tickets will be sold at the door.
It has not been determined whether they will makeup the Girls Varsity Game from December 11.
Laurens Academy’s varsity basketball games vs Wardlaw Academy scheduled for December 11 was postponed as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.