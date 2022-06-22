After announcing a successor to Todd Kirk as head football coach at Laurens Academy on May 19, the Crusaders now find themselves once again in the market for a head coach.
According to Laurens Academy, varsity football Coach Stacy Bell informed the school on Sunday night that he was resigning to take a position at a different school. Athletic Director Travis Plowden shared the news with the team Monday morning at workouts.
"We have begun a search to find a replacement," said Plowden.
Plowden said football workouts will continue as scheduled for varsity and middle school.
"I have been extremely pleased with the participation this summer and we will make every effort to find the highest quality replacement for Coach Bell," said Plowden.
Bell was formerly a coach and teacher at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia. He also served as head football coach at Northside Christian and was the defensive coordinator at Brookland-Cayce High School. He has been a part of two state championship teams at Heathwood Hall and numerous regions championships.
