Laurens Academy announced on Thursday that head varsity football coach Todd Kirk is stepping down from that position.
Kirk will now serve as head middle school football coach at LA.
"Coach Kirk feels that this will be the best for the school and our varsity football program," said Athletic Director Travis Plowden. "We are currently experiencing significant and exciting growth in the school. The duties of being headmaster as well as the head varsity football coach requires a great deal of time. The current growth requires him to spend more time focusing on being headmaster. Coach Kirk still wants to have a role in football but it will be in a more limited capacity."
Stacy Bell will replace Kirk as the head varsity football coach. Bell is currently a coach and teacher at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia.
"He brings a wealth of experience as a football and strength coach," said Plowden.
Bell also served as head football coach at Northside Christian and was the defensive coordinator at Brookland-Cayce High School. He has been a part of two state championship teams at Heathwood Hall and numerous regions championships.
"Although we will greatly miss Coach Kirk as our varsity coach we feel that these changes are what is best for our football program and our school," said Plowden. "Coach Bell will be able to concentrate extensively on our football and weight programs."
