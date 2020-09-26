IMG_1123.JPG

The Laurens Academy Crusaders won their third straight game with a 64-14 win over Northside Christian Academy on Friday night. 

Clarence Bertoli paced the Crusaders with four rushing touchdowns. 

Bertoli started the Crusaders scoring with a 17-yard rushing touchdown. Northside answered on a 30 yard passing touchdown to tie the game at six.  

Bertoli added back-to-back rushing touchdowns, 10 and 30 yards, to put LA on top 20-6. Thomas Lowry connected with Caio Rita for a 2-point conversion. 

Northside narrowed the margin to 20-14 with a 40-yard touchdown pass. 

The Crusaders opened up the game with three straight scores before halftime.  Lowry hit Diamonte Grant from 25 yards out and then hit Rita from 8 yards out. Lowry found the end zone on a 3-yard rushing touchdown and then hit Grant for the 2-point conversion to give LA a 42-14 lead at the half.

LA added a Lowry rushing touchdown and 2-point conversion and a Bertoli 30-yard scoring run and Judson Watkins 2-point conversion to end the scoring at 64-14. 

Laurens Academy improves to 3-2 overall and will host undefeated Richard Winn Academy (4-0) Friday at 7:30 p.m.