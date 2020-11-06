The Laurens Academy Crusaders won their playoff opener on Friday night, defeating Patrick Henry 30-14.
Clarence Bertoli got the Crusaders on the board in the first quarter with a 15-yard rushing touchdown.
Bertoli’s touchdown was the only scoring done by either team in the first quarter, giving the Crusaders a 6-0 lead going into the second stanza.
After the Patriots took an 8-6 lead early in the second quarter, Bertoli dashed 55 yards for his second touchdown of the game.
Thomas Lowry got his name in the scoring column, rushing for the two-point conversion and putting the Crusaders back in front, 14-8.
The Patriots answered with a rushing touchdown, tying the game at 14-14.
On the next scoring drive, Lowry and Bertoli switched places, with Lowry rushing for the 6-yard touchdown and Bertoli taking it in for the two-point conversion.
The Crusaders took a 22-14 lead into halftime.
Expanding the Crusader lead, Lowry connected with Bertoli for a 50-yard touchdown. Lowry capped off the drive by rushing for the two-point conversion.
Lowry’s two-point conversion was the last points put on the board by either team. The Crusaders defense held the Patriots offense scoreless in the second half of the game.
The Crusaders advance to the second round of the SCISAA 8-Man State Playoffs and will travel to Holly Hill Academy on Friday night.
