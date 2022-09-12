The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Laurens Academy senior Clarence Bertoli is their Player of the Week for his play in the Crusaders 50-30 win over Oakbrook Prep on Friday, September 9.
Bertoli is an offensive running back, defensive player and special teams player for the Laurens Academy Crusaders. LA improved to 3-1 on the season.
Bertoli had 12 catches for 176 yards and four touchdowns on the night. He averaged 14.7 yards per catch and had a long reception of 45 yards. He also had 37 yards rushing on 4 attempts. On special teams, Bertoli had two onside kicks, recovering one of them himself.
Head Coach Travis Plowden stated, “Bertoli was electric and was a major reason why we built such a large halftime lead of 50-6. He was excellent in our kicking game keeping the ball away from their dangerous return man.”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Bertoli on September 22 at the third Touchdown Club meeting of the year. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens. Player of the Week awards this year will presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The September 22 meeting will feature the newly inducted Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame member Coach Shell Dula. Coach Dula is currently the Executive Director of the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road, and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
