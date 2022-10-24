The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Clarence Bertoli is the Player of the Week for games played on October 21.
Bertoli is senior running back for Laurens Academy. The Crusaders defeated their rival Newberry Academy by a score of 68–27 last Friday night in Newberry. Laurens Academy will host Richard Winn in its regular season finale this Friday night.
Bertoli scored seven touchdowns, including five touchdowns through the air and two touchdowns on the ground. He had nine catches for 226 yards and five TDs as well as five rushes for 78 yards and two TDs.
Bertoli also added three solo tackles on defense.
Laurens Academy Head Coach Travis Plowden stated, “Clarence was phenomenal in a rivalry game with a playoff birth at stake. He was by far the most dominant player of the night. He ran the ball tough all night and when our defense struggled he had an immediate answer for each score they had.”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Bertoli on November 3 at the bi-monthly Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens. Player of the Week awards this year is presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The November 3 meeting will feature Mike Ayers, former head football coach at Wofford College.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road, and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
