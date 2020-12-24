CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Big South Conference Council of Athletics Directors have approved a modified schedule format for the 2021 baseball conference season, as announced on Wednesday morning.
In light of growing non-conference cancellations and COVID impacts, the Big South league slate has been expanded to a "40-flex-10" model. In this format, Big South teams will play 40 league games while allowing for each team to schedule up to 10 non-conference games as can be accommodated.
The schedule features 12 weekend 3-game series, plus four mid-week games in league play for all 10 playing members. The first Big South series weekend is March 5-7, and will continue each week through May 20-22. The four mid-week dates are March 16, March 23, April 20 and May 11. The Big South typically plays a 24-game conference schedule, with each team playing eight of the 10 members.
The top four teams in the final 2021 conference standings will advance to the Big South Baseball Championship, which will be held May 27-29 at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C. The champion receives the Big South's automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.
Presbyterian will announce its updated 2021 baseball schedule soon.
