CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Big South Conference recently announced that the format for the 2021 Hercules Tires Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships has been changed to higher seed campus hosts throughout the tournaments. The decision to adjust the format was made by the Big South’s Council of Athletics Directors and is due to the current COVID-19 pandemic environment.
The men’s and women’s No. 1 seed were originally scheduled to host the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, with higher seeds hosting first round games. The highest remaining seed will still host the Championship final. The dates for the Big South Hercules Tires Basketball Championships will be determined at a later date and announced when finalized, and will follow Big South Conference health and safety protocols and guidelines.
2021 Hercules Tires Men’s Basketball Championship Format
First Round (at No. 6, 7, 8 seeds) – date TBD
Quarterfinal Round (at No. 1, 2, 3, 4 seeds) – date TBD
Semifinal Round (at higher seed) – date TBD
Championship Final (at highest remaining seed) – Sunday, March 7 (12:00pm – ESPN)
2021 Hercules Tires Women’s Basketball Championship Format
First Round (at No. 6, 7, 8 seeds) – date TBD
Quarterfinal Round (at No. 1, 2, 3, 4 seeds) – date TBD
Semifinal Round (at higher seed) – date TBD
Championship Final (at highest remaining seed) – Sunday, March 14
Tournament schedule may be adjusted and announced at any time.
