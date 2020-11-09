CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Big South Conference released the schedule for the spring 2021 volleyball season. The 16-match double round-robin schedule spans nine weeks from Feb. 4-April 2, with contests primarily scheduled on Thursdays and Fridays against the same opponent at the same location. This year’s regular season champion will earn the Big South’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.
This year’s conference-only schedule, which is subject to change, features a format which has been adjusted to limit travel and help ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff. Contingencies were built into the schedule to allow flexibility for completing the season in full. With matches currently scheduled one week apart, adjustments can be made to accommodate any facility conflicts or interruptions. Each team also has a bye week during the season.
“We are really excited to have a spring schedule,” said Presbyterian head coach Korrinn Burgess. “We have worked hard within the Big South Conference to come up with a schedule that is competitive and safe for our student-athletes. The team is looking forward to the opportunity to compete!”
PC opens the season at the Templeton Center on Feb. 4-5 as High Point comes to town. The Blue Hose then go a month before their next home contests, hitting the road to face Gardner-Webb (Feb. 11-12) and Radford (Feb. 18-19), before the team’s schedule bye week on Feb. 25-26.
Presbyterian is back in Clinton for the weekends of Mar. 4-5 and Mar. 11-12, as it battles UNC Asheville and USC Upstate, respectively. The Blue Hose swept Asheville in the 2019 Big South Championship Quarterfinals to win their first conference tournament game since 2012.
PC hits the road again the following two weekends, making trips to Campbell (Mar. 18-19) and reigning conference champion Winthrop (Mar. 25-26). The Blue Hose conclude the regular season back at home on April 1-2 against Charleston Southern.
PC Volleyball Spring 2021 Schedule:
Feb. 4-5 High Point
Feb. 11-12 at Gardner-Webb
Feb. 18-19 at Radford
Mar. 4-5 UNC Asheville
Mar. 11-12 USC Upstate
Mar. 18-19 at Campbell
Mar. 25-26 at Winthrop
April 1-2 Charleston Southern
