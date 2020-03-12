CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Big South Conference announced on Thursday evening that all practices and competitions for the conference and its member institutions are suspended through Sunday, March 15, due to the ongoing concerns with the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The Presbyterian College events affected by this announcement include:
Women's Lacrosse vs Delaware St (in Buies Creek, N.C.), March 13: Canceled
Baseball at Winthrop, March 13-15: Postponed
Women's Tennis vs Western Carolina, March 13: Postponed
Softball vs USC Upstate, March 14-15: Postponed
Men's Tennis at Campbell, March 14: Postponed
Women's Golf at Low Country Intercollegiate, March 14-15: Canceled
Below is a statement from the Big South Conference regarding this announcement:
Due to the ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 virus and the rapidly escalating developments nationally, the Big South Conference Executive Committee has approved the Council of Athletics Directors' recommendation to suspend all athletics practices and competitions beginning tonight, Thursday, March 12, through Sunday, March 15. The Council of Chief Executive Officers will meet Friday to consider the status of the balance of the spring season.
The conference previously announced the cancellation of the remaining rounds of the Women's Basketball Championship Thursday afternoon.
