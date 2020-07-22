JABZBVRHHIBNVSX.20191005200457.jpg
PC Sports Communications

With a priority for the health and safety of student-athletes and others due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big South Conference announced on Wednesday that it will begin fall sport competition on Thursday, Sept. 3.

The decision was made by the league's Executive Committee in consultation with the Big South Council of Athletics Directors, Chief Executive Officers and medical professionals, and provides each member institution the opportunity to further focus on return to competition protocols and necessary resources to facilitate the resocialization process, while maintaining competitive opportunities for its student-athletes this fall.

The Presbyterian College men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball programs have each had their schedules affected by this announcement, which has canceled the following games:

Men's Soccer:  Aug. 25 at College of Charleston

                          Aug. 31 at UNCG

Women's Soccer: Aug. 27 vs The Citadel

                               Aug. 30 vs Georgia Southern

Volleyball: Aug. 28 vs College of Charleston (in Statesboro, Ga.)

                  Aug. 28 vs Southeastern Louisiana (in Statesboro, Ga.)

                  Aug. 29 at Georgia Southern

The following PC contests had already been canceled prior to Wednesday's announcement, due to other schools and conferences canceling and/or delaying all fall sports:

Football: Sept. 12 at Johnson C. Smith

Men's Soccer: Oct. 27 at Davidson                         

Women's Soccer: Aug. 23 at Alabama St

                               Aug. 24 at Georgia

                               Sept. 4 vs Navy

                               Oct. 17 vs Hampton

Volleyball: Sept. 12 vs SC State

                  Sept. 18-19 at NC Central

                  Oct. 10 vs Hampton

                  Oct. 30 at Hampton