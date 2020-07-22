With a priority for the health and safety of student-athletes and others due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big South Conference announced on Wednesday that it will begin fall sport competition on Thursday, Sept. 3.
The decision was made by the league's Executive Committee in consultation with the Big South Council of Athletics Directors, Chief Executive Officers and medical professionals, and provides each member institution the opportunity to further focus on return to competition protocols and necessary resources to facilitate the resocialization process, while maintaining competitive opportunities for its student-athletes this fall.
The Presbyterian College men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball programs have each had their schedules affected by this announcement, which has canceled the following games:
Men's Soccer: Aug. 25 at College of Charleston
Aug. 31 at UNCG
Women's Soccer: Aug. 27 vs The Citadel
Aug. 30 vs Georgia Southern
Volleyball: Aug. 28 vs College of Charleston (in Statesboro, Ga.)
Aug. 28 vs Southeastern Louisiana (in Statesboro, Ga.)
Aug. 29 at Georgia Southern
The following PC contests had already been canceled prior to Wednesday's announcement, due to other schools and conferences canceling and/or delaying all fall sports:
Football: Sept. 12 at Johnson C. Smith
Men's Soccer: Oct. 27 at Davidson
Women's Soccer: Aug. 23 at Alabama St
Aug. 24 at Georgia
Sept. 4 vs Navy
Oct. 17 vs Hampton
Volleyball: Sept. 12 vs SC State
Sept. 18-19 at NC Central
Oct. 10 vs Hampton
Oct. 30 at Hampton
