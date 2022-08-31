Thornwell Charter School (TCS) has named Phillip Blake as their new Athletics Director. He will also serve as Head Boys Basketball Coach and Social Studies Teacher.
Blake comes to TCS with four years of coaching and teaching experience.
Last year, TCS launched its athletics program with fall and winter sports, including football, volleyball, cross country, cheerleading, archery, and basketball in the fall. For the 2022-23 school year, TCS is adding softball and baseball to its spring lineup.
“Right now, our focus is to grow these programs to where we have middle school, JV, and varsity teams for all sports,” said Blake. “Then, as we grow, we will look at adding sports if there are enough students expressing interest.”
In addition to adding new sports, the school will be expanding its sports team schedules. Long-term, the school plans to invest in athletic facility upgrades, which Blake believes will help attract high-quality coaches.
Blake is making plans to build a successful athletics program for the future, including having TCS’s athletics program join the SC High School League, which would have all sports teams competing at a varsity level by the 2024-25 school year.
“A top priority is to also build and implement a culture centered around our core values—accountability, integrity, commitment, and love,” said Blake.
“Phil’s commitment to creating a positive culture among our athletes is so important as it is an extension of the unique academic culture we embody at Thornwell Charter School,” said Melissa Moore, TCS Principal.
To-date the community has been very supportive of TCS and its growing athletics program. Blake shares that there are many ways parents, students, and community members can get involved, in addition to coming out and supporting the school’s athletes by attending games.
“We will need volunteers for our ticket stands, concessions, and help to ensure all sporting events run smoothly," said Blake. "As we work to grow our booster club, any donations are greatly appreciated, whether it’s from local businesses or people in the community.”
Blake acknowledges Thornwell’s long athletic history, and welcomes alumni to celebrate the past and be part of something new.
“As we look to build new traditions at Thornwell Charter School, we want to embrace and celebrate the accomplishments of the teams and athletes from the former Thornwell School and use those foundations of success and excellence to drive us forward.”
