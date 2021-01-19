The Presbyterian College baseball team announced its 2021 schedule on Tuesday, which features 40 Big South games. The Blue Hose are set to play 22 games at the PC Baseball Complex, with the home opener set for March 5.
“To say we are excited to be moving forward with the 2021 schedule is an understatement,” commented Head Coach Elton Pollock. “A 40 game league schedule, along with 10 quality non-conference games will provide a variety of quality competition. We will do our best to remain healthy to endure all the challenges ahead.”
The 2021 baseball schedule will be one, unlike any other. In December, the Big South announced a modified schedule in light of the growing number of non-conference cancellations and COVID impacts. The Big South adopted a "40-flex-10" model, which includes 40 league games and allows conference teams to schedule up to 10 non-conference ballgames.
The schedule features 12 weekend 3-game series, plus four mid-week games in league play for all ten playing members. The first Big South series weekend is March 5-7 and will continue each week through May 20-22. The four mid-week dates are March 16, March 23, April 20, and May 11. The Big South typically plays a 24-game conference schedule, with each team playing eight of the ten members.
All 12 of the Big South weekend series will feature a single-game on the first day of the weekend series followed by a doubleheader to wrap up the series.
Before Big South play, PC will play a pair of non-conference weekends at Auburn (Feb. 19-21) and on the road against Eastern Kentucky (Feb. 27-28).
PC also will play a non-conference home-and-home with Wofford (Mar. 9 (A) & Apr. 28 (H)) and Davidson (Apr. 6 (H) & May 4 (A)).
The Blue Hose are set to host three teams in home-and-home conference series this season. PC will face UNC Asheville (Mar.5-6 (H) & Apr. 1-2(A)), Longwood (Mar. 12-13(H) & Apr. 16-17(A)) and Radford (Mar. 19-20 (A) & Apr. 9-10(A)) six times apiece.
Presbyterian will face two conference teams in five games during the 2021 season, including a home or road weekend series followed by a home-and-home midweek contest. The Blue Hose will host Charleston Southern on March 16 and March 26-27 before traveling to Charleston on May 11. PC will travel to USC Upstate on March 23 and play a weekend series in Spartanburg on April 30-May 1. The Blue Hose and Spartans are slated to meet in Clinton on April 20.
PC will play four teams in a three-game series either at home or on the road. Campbell will visit Presbyterian for a weekend set on April 23-24, while also hosting Gardner-Webb on May 7-8.
The Blue Hose will travel to High Point on May 14-15 and Winthrop on May 20-21 to wrap up the 2021 regular season.
The top four teams in the final 2021 conference standings will advance to the Big South Baseball Championship, held May 27-29 at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C. The champion receives the Big South's automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.
