CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Big South Conference announced the new dates for the women’s basketball series between Presbyterian College and UNC Asheville on Thursday. The Blue Hose and Bulldogs are now scheduled to meet on Feb. 3 and Feb. 16 in Clinton. Both games are set for 6 pm tips on ESPN+.
The matchup between the two schools had originally been set for Jan. 4-5 at the Templeton Center, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Asheville program. Instead, Presbyterian played its conference series at Charleston Southern, which had been scheduled for Feb. 19-20.
The Blue Hose are back at home for the first time in nearly a month on Friday and Saturday as they take on Campbell. Friday’s tip is slated for 6 pm, while Saturday is set for 4 pm. Both games are to be broadcast on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.