The Presbyterian College baseball team clinched its third straight conference series victory on Saturday afternoon with a 6-1 win on senior day at the PC Baseball Complex. Jay Wetherington led the offense with three hits including a double.
FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 6, Winthrop 1
LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (17-20, 7-7 Big South) | Winthrop (13-26, 7-7 Big South)
W: Duncan Howard (6-2) | L: Carter Sutton (1-3)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Blue Hose got on the board in the fifth with an RBI single from Eric Toth before Dalton Reeves added one of his own. PC pushed across two more runs in the frame to take a 4-0 lead after five.
- Jay Wetherington added an RBI double in the sixth to push the advantage to 5-0.
- Winthrop tallied its lone run of the contest with an RBI double in the seventh to cut the lead down to four, 5-1.
- Noah Lebron drew a bases-loaded walk in the home half of the seventh to make it a 6-1 final as senior Clark Dearman tossed two scoreless to finish off the win.
NOTABLES
- Wetherington tallied three hits for his 12th multi-hit game of the season. Toth totaled two hits along with Reeves.
- Howard tossed seven innings allowing one unearned run and striking out four batters for his sixth win of the season. Howard dropped his ERA down to 2.79 on Saturday with his work on the bump. The Blue Hose right-hander improves to 4-1 in league play with this afternoon's victory.
- Toth pushed his hit streak to 16 in a row on Saturday with his two hits.
- Noah Lebron has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games.
- Before first pitch on Saturday, the Blue Hose honored the 2022 senior class including Eric Toth, Jeremiah Boyd, Sean Klein, Clark Dearman, Luke Matthews, Darien Rorabeck, Jordan Art, Cade Owens, and Kyle Benson.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose and Eagles wrap up their weekend series on Sunday at 1 p.m. from the PC Baseball Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.