SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-15, Big South: 1-6) lost to the USC Upstate Spartans (9-9, Big South: 4-3) in a tightly contested game, 61-60, on the road on Wednesday evening.
Jalen Forrest paced all scorers with 18 points. Marquis Barnett recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – USC Upstate scored 11 of the first 17 points taking a five-point lead just over five minutes into the half. With 9:48 left in the half, Presbyterian’s Barnett scored inside tying the score at 15. USC Upstate scored, regaining the lead by two at the 9:03 mark. Barnett converted on two free throws tying the score at 17 with just under eight minutes on the clock. USC Upstate scored again to regain the lead 19-17, Presbyterian scored six straight points taking the lead after two free throws from Terrell Ard, Jr. and Owen McCormack and a driving layup by Forrest. The Blue Hose increased their lead to 29-23 after two free throws from Forrest with 2:08 on the clock. Presbyterian took a 32-31 lead at the half after USC Upstate scored eight of the half’s final 11 points.
SECOND HALF – Forrest and Crosby James scored quick baskets early in the half to push the Blue Hose lead to five points. With 19 minutes on the clock, Presbyterian led 36-33, the Blue Hose went on an 8-2 scoring run increasing their lead to 44-35 after Forrest knocked down a three with 16:21 on the clock. Kobe Stewart also connected on a three during the run and Forrest scored PC’s other two points on two free throws. With 10:33 on the clock, Presbyterian had a 52-39 lead after a three by Barnett. USC Upstate scored six straight points cutting PC’s lead to 52-45 with eight minutes on the clock. James knocked down a three from the wing which stopped the Spartans’ scoring run. After James’s three, Presbyterian led 55-45, the Spartans outscored the Blue Hose 8-1 over the next two minutes pulling within 56-53 with five minutes on the clock. Presbyterian led 60-55 at the 3:16 mark, the Spartans scored the game’s final six points to pull out the win. Presbyterian had a couple of shot attempts to regain the lead over the final fifteen seconds including a shot at the buzzer but PC was not able to convert to regain the lead.
NOTES
- Forrest’s 18 points marked his tenth double-figures scoring game of the season.
- Barnett collected his second double-double of the season.
- Presbyterian scored 26 points in the paint.
- The Blue Hose recorded 11 steals and forced USC Upstate into 21 turnovers.
- The Blue Hose grabbed 12 offensive rebounds for their 12th double-figure offensive boards game of the season.
NEXT GAME
Presbyterian returns to the Templeton Center to play Longwood this Saturday, January 21 at 2 p.m.
