CLINTON, S.C. – Behind four double-figure scorers and a strong defensive effort, the Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-18, Big South: 4-11) cruised past the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-23, Big South: 1-14), 68-48, in their final home game of the season.
Winston Hill led all scorers with 19 points while also grabbing nine rebounds. Rayshon Harrison tallied 13 points. Terrell Ard, Jr. and Kobe Stewart each contributed 11 points to the Blue Hose’s offensive attack.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Presbyterian scored 10 of the first 14 points of the game. The Blue Hose pushed their first-half lead to 19-12 with 11:41 on the clock when Stewart connected on a three from the corner. The Bucs cut Presbyterian’s lead to 21-18 with 8:31 on the clock. A fast-break layup by Trevon Reddish-Rhone and two free throws from Ard pushed the Blue Hose’s lead to seven, 25-18. Charleston Southern cut Presbyterian’s lead to 25-23 with just over two minutes on the clock. Presbyterian scored eight of the half’s final 10 points taking a 33-25 halftime lead after Harrison knocked down three free throws with two seconds on the clock.
SECOND HALF – Three minutes into the second half, Presbyterian took a double-digit lead when Ard scored inside the paint giving the Blue Hose a 37-27 lead. Charleston Southern answered with six straight points cutting Presbyterian’s lead to 37-33. Harrison connected on a layup and Stewart knocked down a three pushing Presbyterian’s lead to 42-33 with 13 minutes on the clock. Charleston Southern cut the Blue Hose’s lead to three points, 43-40, with 9:56 on the clock. The Blue Hose went on a 13-3 run that was capped off by a Reddish-Rhone layup taking control of the game giving the Blue Hose a 56-43 lead with 5:37 on the clock. Stewart, Harrison, and Hill also scored during the run. Ard knocked down a three from the baseline with one minute on the clock closing out the scoring giving the Blue Hose the 68-48 win.
NOTES
- Presbyterian’s defense forced 18 Charleston Southern turnovers which led to 20 points off those turnovers.
- The Blue Hose defense held Charleston Southern to 48 points which marked the first time in Big South Conference play since a game against Longwood, January 29, 2021, that Presbyterian has held a league opponent to under 50 points.
- Presbyterian finished the game with a 36-14 advantage on points in the paint.
- Hill recorded his 15th double-figure scoring game of the season and the 27th of his career with his 19 points. Hill shot 8-for-12 from the field.
- Harrison collected his 25th double-digit scoring game of the season and the 44th of his career with 13 points. Harrison dished out six assists.
- Stewart scored 11 points off the bench on 4-for-5 shooting from the field.
- Ard tallied his first career double-figure scoring game with 11 points.
NEXT GAME
The Blue Hose finish the regular season on the road at UNC Asheville this Saturday, February 26 at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.