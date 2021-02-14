BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – The Presbyterian College volleyball team dropped the first set, but won the next three for a 3-1 victory (20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-12) at Gardner-Webb in Big South Conference action on Sunday afternoon. Erin Cooke (19 kills, 18 assists) and Trinity Williams (13 kills, 21 digs) recorded double-doubles for the second straight day for the Blue Hose, while Jordan McAda tallied a career-high 12 kills on a .474 hitting percentage.
FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 3, Gardner-Webb 1
LOCATION: Paul Porter Arena (Boiling Springs, N.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (1-3) | Gardner-Webb (1-3)
Notables
- Cooke’s 19 kills were a new career high, while her 18 assists marked a new season high. The junior also had nine digs, leaving her just one shy of her sixth career triple-double.
- Williams also notched her second straight double-double with a season-high 13 kills and new career-best 21 digs.
- Sierra Jones posted her first double-double of the season as well, handing out 24 assists while tallying 14 digs. Both totals were season highs.
- McAda collected a career-high 12 kills on a career-best .474 hitting percentage.
- Anna Hewitt tied for the team lead with 21 digs and also dished out a career-high nine assists.
- Samantha Stanko more than doubled the career high in digs she had set on Saturday, registering 19 in the contest. She also paced PC with a career-best three service aces.
- Allie Wright topped the Blue Hose with five total blocks, her third straight match with at least five rejections.
- Kasey Battle marked her collegiate debut with five kills, a pair of digs and a block.
- After making her debut briefly on Saturday, Hailey Grocholski recorded the first four kills and first two blocks of her collegiate career on Sunday.
How it Happened
- Gardner-Webb jumped out on the front foot early, as the hosts tallied the first eight points of the afternoon on the way to an 11-1 start. The Blue Hose countered with a 7-1 spurt to get back to within four, 12-8. After seeing GWU push the lead back to 21-12, PC once again trimmed the margin to four, 23-19, before the ‘Dogs put the set away.
- In the second set, it was Presbyterian’s turn for an 8-0 run, as the Blue Hose raced out to an 8-1 advantage. Gardner-Webb registered the next three points to get it back to 8-4, but the ensuing three went to PC, to restore the seven-point edge, 11-4. The Blue Hose kept the Runnin’ Bulldogs at arm’s length for the remainder of the set, as GWU drew no closer than five the rest of the way.
- Deadlocked at 5-5 early in the third frame, PC grabbed some breathing space with a 6-0 spurt to move in front, 11-5. Four straight points during the run were scored by freshmen, as McAda notched a pair of kills and a solo block, while Battle added a kill. With PC on top 15-9, Gardner-Webb tallied a quick three points to get to within three, 15-12, but a 4-1 Presbyterian response upped the margin back to 19-13. Gardner-Webb made a late surge to whittle the deficit back to three at 23-20, but back-to-back kills by Cooke gave PC the set and a 2-1 edge in the contest.
- Presbyterian charged out to a 10-3 advantage in the fifth set, which included a stretch of four straight PC points coming courtesy of Cooke kills. On top 15-7, the Blue Hose used a five-point spurt to essentially put the set and the match away.
Up Next
The Blue Hose are back out on the road next Sunday, Feb. 21, as they battle Radford in a Big South doubleheader. First serve is slated for 12 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.