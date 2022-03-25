BUIES CREEK, N.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team dropped its series opener to Campbell, 5-2 on Friday night at Jim Perry Stadium. Sophomore Chris Veach led the Blue Hose offense with three hits including his first home run of the 2022 season.
FINAL SCORE: Campbell 5, Presbyterian 2
LOCATION: Jim Perry Stadium (Buies Creek, N.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (8-13, 0-4) | Campbell (10-11, 1-0)
W: Thomas Harrington (5-1) | L: Charlie McDaniel (1-2) | Save: Ryan Chasse (2)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Campbell got on the board first in the second inning with an RBI groundout to take the early 1-0 advantage.
- The hosts pushed the lead to 2-0 after three frames on the heels of an RBI single.
- The Fighting Camels tallied a solo home run in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead.
- PC got on the board in the sixth with an RBI groundout from Brody Fahr to cut the Campbell lead to two, 3-1 after 5.5 innings.
- Veach cut the Campbell deficit to one at 3-2 in the seventh with a solo home run to left field.
- Campbell pushed back to a two-run lead with an RBI double in the home half of the seventh to take a 4-2 lead down the stretch.
- The hosts added a run in the eighth to push to a 5-2 lead as the Fighting Camels took the series opener on Friday from the Blue Hose.
NOTABLES
- Veach tied his career-high on Friday with three hits including his second career home run as a Blue Hose. With his three hits, Veach now has hits in each of his last five games.
- Fahr tallied his seventh multi-hit game of the season with two hits and the first RBI of the contest for PC.
- Wetherington tallied a hit on Friday and now has hits in 17 of his 18 games.
- Fahr has reached base safely in 14 straight while Veach pushed his reached base streak to 13 in a row.
UP NEXT
- PC and Campbell continue their three-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 3 p.m. on ESPN+.
