Delvecchio Powell II had 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Jalyn Witcher totaled his sixth 100+ yard performance receiving but the Presbyterian College football team came out on the wrong end for senior day on Saturday by the score of 57-32 at Bailey Memorial Stadium.
In the loss, Witcher surpassed Terrance Butler for single-season receiving yards with 1,073.
Final Score: Marist 57, Presbyterian 32
Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)
Records: Presbyterian (2-8, 0-7) | Marist (5-4, 5-2)
COACH KELLEY THOUGHTS
"It didn't go like we wanted this afternoon. We started well and got a lead after one quarter and we have an untimely mistake that just seems to string together a few issues in a row. We have shown flashes of brilliance and then we have moments where a lot of guys make mistakes at the same time and we have to find a way to clean that up. I was proud on senior day that we talked about playing for the seniors and I liked our effort this afternoon."
OPENING KICK
- Delvecchio Powell II had his second 100+ rushing yard performance of the season on Saturday as he had 115 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. He also added three receptions for 53 yards thru the air.
- In Powell's two games with 100+ rushing yards he's also had two rushing scores in both contests.
- Freshman Jalyn Witcher had his sixth 100+ yard receiving game on Saturday as he had a team-high nine grabs for 136 yards.
- In the contest, Witcher set the DI single-season record for receiving yards with 1,073 on the season.
- Witcher surpassed Terrance Butler who totaled 1,072 yards receiving during the 2007 season.
- Freshman Futa Shinkawa led the defense with six tackles including five solo stops. He added his second sack of the season and totaled a career-high with 3.0 tackles for loss.
- Montae Boyd added five solo tackles.
- Kiaran Turner added his fifth receiving score of the season, while Austin Polson picked up his third receiving touchdown of the year on Saturday.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- PC struck first with a seven-yard touchdown play connecting with Kiaran Turner to put PC on the board first up 8-0.
- The Red Foxes responded with a 36-yard scoring play to cut it to 8-7 PC just three minutes into the first quarter.
- Marist extended the lead with a 10-yard touchdown to push the lead to 13-8.
- The Blue Hose answered with an 18-yard rushing score from Powell to regain the lead at 14-13 after one quarter.
- Marist had a pair of scores in the second half of the quarter with 22-yard scores to take a 27-14 advantage with 3:17 to play in the first half.
- The Red Foxes added a 33-yard touchdown to close out the first half and lead 33-14 at the break.
- The guests struck quickly from three yards out in the opening minute to take a 40-14 lead.
- Marist tacked on a 28-yard field goal to push it 43-14.
- The guests added a 10-yard score to make it 50-14 after three quarters.
- Powell pushed it to 50-20 in the opening minute of the third quarter.
- Marist quickly answered with a passing score to make it 57-20.
- Hefley connected for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it 57-32 which ended up being the final score.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose hit the road for the final time in 2021 next Saturday with a trip to Minnesota to battle St. Thomas at 2 p.m. to wrap up the regular season for PC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.