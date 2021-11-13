PC fb vs marist

PHOTO COURTESY OF PC ATHLETICS

Delvecchio Powell II had 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Jalyn Witcher totaled his sixth 100+ yard performance receiving but the Presbyterian College football team came out on the wrong end for senior day on Saturday by the score of 57-32 at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

In the loss, Witcher surpassed Terrance Butler for single-season receiving yards with 1,073.

Final Score: Marist 57, Presbyterian 32   

Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)

Records: Presbyterian (2-8, 0-7) | Marist (5-4, 5-2)

COACH KELLEY THOUGHTS

"It didn't go like we wanted this afternoon. We started well and got a lead after one quarter and we have an untimely mistake that just seems to string together a few issues in a row. We have shown flashes of brilliance and then we have moments where a lot of guys make mistakes at the same time and we have to find a way to clean that up. I was proud on senior day that we talked about playing for the seniors and I liked our effort this afternoon."

OPENING KICK

Delvecchio Powell II had his second 100+ rushing yard performance of the season on Saturday as he had 115 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. He also added three receptions for 53 yards thru the air.

- In Powell's two games with 100+ rushing yards he's also had two rushing scores in both contests.

- Freshman Jalyn Witcher had his sixth 100+ yard receiving game on Saturday as he had a team-high nine grabs for 136 yards.

- In the contest, Witcher set the DI single-season record for receiving yards with 1,073 on the season.

- Witcher surpassed Terrance Butler who totaled 1,072 yards receiving during the 2007 season.

- Freshman Futa Shinkawa led the defense with six tackles including five solo stops. He added his second sack of the season and totaled a career-high with 3.0 tackles for loss.

Montae Boyd added five solo tackles.

Kiaran Turner added his fifth receiving score of the season, while Austin Polson picked up his third receiving touchdown of the year on Saturday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- PC struck first with a seven-yard touchdown play connecting with Kiaran Turner to put PC on the board first up 8-0.

- The Red Foxes responded with a 36-yard scoring play to cut it to 8-7 PC just three minutes into the first quarter.

- Marist extended the lead with a 10-yard touchdown to push the lead to 13-8.

- The Blue Hose answered with an 18-yard rushing score from Powell to regain the lead at 14-13 after one quarter.

- Marist had a pair of scores in the second half of the quarter with 22-yard scores to take a 27-14 advantage with 3:17 to play in the first half.

- The Red Foxes added a 33-yard touchdown to close out the first half and lead 33-14 at the break.

- The guests struck quickly from three yards out in the opening minute to take a 40-14 lead.

- Marist tacked on a 28-yard field goal to push it 43-14.

- The guests added a 10-yard score to make it 50-14 after three quarters.

- Powell pushed it to 50-20 in the opening minute of the third quarter.

- Marist quickly answered with a passing score to make it 57-20.

- Hefley connected for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it 57-32 which ended up being the final score.

UP NEXT

- The Blue Hose hit the road for the final time in 2021 next Saturday with a trip to Minnesota to battle St. Thomas at 2 p.m. to wrap up the regular season for PC. 