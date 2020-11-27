CLEMSON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team dropped its 2020-21 season opener at Clemson 92-47 on Friday evening. In her debut, sophomore transfer Nyah Willis paced the Blue Hose with 14 points, and tied for the team lead with six rebounds.
FINAL SCORE: Clemson 92, Presbyterian 47
LOCATION: Littlejohn Coliseum (Clemson, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (0-1) | Clemson (2-0)
Scoring the Game
Jade Compton put PC on the board right away, making the first bucket of the new season just five seconds into the contest. The Tigers answered with three-pointers on their first three possessions to take an early 9-2 edge. The margin eventually stretched to 13 in the opening stanza, with the hosts leading 25-12 after one. The teams traded baskets for the first several minutes of the second quarter, but Clemson ended the half on a 13-2 run to take a 49-22 advantage into the locker room.
Presbyterian cut the deficit to 51-26 at the 7:36 mark of the third quarter, but could not get any closer, as the Tigers continued to slowly build their lead after halftime. Clemson was on top 67-36 after three, and maintained a comfortable advantage throughout the remainder of the contest.
Players of the Game
Willis was the only PC player to reach double-figures for the evening, pouring in 14 points in her first game as a Blue Hose. The transfer from Chabot College added six rebounds, which tied Compton for the team lead, and had two of Presbyterian’s three blocks. Tionna Carter chipped in eight points for PC. Kendall Spray led Clemson with a game-high 18 points, all of which came on six three-pointers.
Stats of the Game
The Blue Hose struggled from the field, shooting 26 percent (18-68) from the floor, while Clemson hit 52 percent (37-71) of its field goal attempts. PC was limited to one three-pointer for the evening (1-28), while the Tigers connected on 9-of-25 (36 percent) from beyond the arc. Presbyterian made 10-of-15 from the charity stripe, while Clemson went 9-for-14. The Blue Hose forced 21 Clemson turnovers, and were plus-three in turnover margin for the game.
Notables
- In her collegiate debut, Maleia Bracone had six points in 29 minutes off of the Presbyterian bench. The Anderson, S.C., native also nabbed a game-high four steals.
- Fellow freshman Aaliyah Austin collected two points and four rebounds in eight minutes in her debut, while Sabrina Belquist also saw three minutes of action in her first collegiate game.
- Georgia Stockton came within one point of tying her career-high, scoring seven points in a career-high tying 27 minutes of action.
Up Next
The Blue Hose are back on the road on Tuesday, Dec. 1, as they visit Furman. Tip is scheduled for 7 pm.
