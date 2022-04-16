FARMVILLE, Va. – The Presbyterian College baseball team fell in Saturday's series finale 15-6 against the host Longwood Lancers at Buddy Bolding Stadium. Jeremiah Boyd led the Blue Hose offense on Saturday with two doubles and four RBIs.
FINAL SCORE: Longwood 15, Presbyterian 6
LOCATION: Buddy Bolding Stadium (Farmville, Va.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (15-19, 5-7 Big South) | Longwood (17-20, 8-4 Big South)
W: Andrew Melnyk (2-2) | L: Colbey Klepper (0-4)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- PC got out to the early lead with a two-run double from Jeremiah Boyd that pushed the Blue Hose to a 2-0 lead.
- Longwood picked up a run in the bottom of the first to cut the deficit in half, 2-1 after an inning.
- The Lancers extended the lead in the third with four runs before three runs in the fourth to make it an 8-2 lead for the hosts.
- Boyd picked up another two-run double in the fifth to cut it 8-4 Lancers. Brody Fahr added an RBI single to cut it to 8-5 after 4.5 innings.
- Longwood added three runs in the sixth to push the lead back out to six, 11-5 after six innings.
- The Lancers added four runs in the eighth en route to a 15-5 victory on Saturday afternoon.
- Ryan Ouzts connected on a solo homer in the ninth before the Lancers clinched the victory.
NOTABLES
- Dalton Reeves along with Boyd each totaled a pair of hits to lead the Blue Hose offense. It was Reeves's sixth multi-hit game of the season.
- Boyd totaled a career-high with four RBIs in her seventh multi-RBI game of the season.
- Fahr's RBI single extended his reached base streak to 27 consecutive games on Saturday. Fahr hit .538 (7-of-13) in the Blue Hose four games this week.
- Eric Toth now has hits in each of his last 13 games after his base hit in the fifth inning.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose return home on Tuesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. to host Wofford at the PC Baseball Complex.
