The Presbyterian women's tennis team had all seven players earn ITA All-Academic team honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Tuesday. The ITA also announced the program as one of the all-academic teams.
"I am extremely proud of the girls. This is a great accomplishment for not only the program but for each of them individually to be recognized as ITA Scholar-Athletes," commented head coach Joel Roberts. "They all work very hard in the classroom, and it is nice to see it pay off with this recognition."
In 2020, 1,430 D1 women's student-athletes were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete along with 244 women's tennis programs that were awarded the All-Academic team distinction.
The Big South had four teams honored, with Campbell, Winthrop, Gardner-Webb, and Radford joining the Blue Hose.
PC last had ITA Scholar-Athlete's during the 2018 season when the team was honored along with the full roster from the 2017-18 program, including Samantha Calais, Caroline Ferrari, Demi Henschel, Tracy Johnson, Brittany Nuttall, Ella Rowley, Beth Taylor, and Katie Thompson.
During the 2020 campaign, Calais played in her lone spring match against Chattanooga, where she earned a doubles win at the No. Three spot paired with Ella Rowley. In the fall, she earned three wins and a flight victory at the Elon Fall invitational. Calais currently majors in Middle School Education.
Jamal played in 13 matches during the spring, eight singles, and five doubles events. She earned a victory at the No. 4 singles against Big South foe Winthrop. Jamal picked up three singles wins at the Elon Fall Invitational, and at the Furman Duals, she earned a 6-4 doubles win paired with Beth Taylor. In the Blue Hose fall finale, she picked up a straight-set win at the Wofford Invitational. Jamal is currently majoring in Biology.
Lacey played in all eight team matches during the 2020 spring campaign as she played primarily at the No. 2 and 3 spots in the Blue Hose lineup. In the gold flight at the Elon Fall Invitational, Lacey picked up a pair of singles wins. She also added a pair of straight-set victories during the ITA regionals, while also adding two singles wins and a doubles victory at the Wofford Invitational. Lacey added two doubles wins, and a singles win at the Furman duals. Lacey currently majors in English.
Leeman participated in 15 of a possible 16 matches during the 2020 season (eight singles and seven doubles). During the fall, she earned a doubles win at the No. 1 spot with Beth Taylor against Elon, and the same pair also added a doubles win at the Elon fall invitational. Leeman and Ella Rowley paired together to earn a pair of wins at the Furman Duals. During the Wofford Invitational, Leeman earned two singles wins, and a doubles win with Beth Lacey. Leeman is majoring in business administration.
During the 2020 season, Rowley competed in 11 matches of a possible 16 (five singles, six doubles). Paired with Samantha Calais, the pair duo earned a doubles win over Chattanooga during the spring campaign. During the Elon Fall tournament, she earned two singles wins and a pair of doubles victories throughout the event. At Furman, she also was able to earn two singles and a couple of doubles victories during the event. At the Wofford Invitational, Rowley earned two doubles wins and a singles victory. Rowley currently majors in economics.
Taylor played in 14 matches during the spring season (seven singles, seven doubles). She earned back-to-back straight-set singles wins against Georgia Southern and Chattanooga. With those victories, she moved into a three-way tie for third with 42 career singles victories in her Blue Hose career. She earned a singles and doubles win at the Elon Fall Invitational. Taylor, along with Katie Thompson, earned a doubles win at the ITA Regionals. The senior earned two singles wins at the Furman Duals and the Wofford Invitational. Taylor completed her degree in English.
During the 2020 campaign, Thompson competed in 12 matches (five singles and seven doubles). She earned a straight-set singles win against Winthrop in the No. 6 slot. With the victory against Winthrop, Thompson tied the D1 program record for wins in league play with her 14th win. Thompson earned a flight win at the Elon Fall Invitational. Paired with Beth Taylor, she earned a doubles win at the ITA regionals. At the Furman Duals, she picked up a pair of singles and doubles wins. She added two singles wins and a doubles victory at the Wofford Invitational. This past spring Thompson completed her degree in early childhood education. Following the 2020 season, Thompson was named the Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season. She has also earned the prestigious Christenberry Award and was nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year honor.
To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must meet the following requirements:
have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year
be listed on the institutional eligibility form
To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must meet the following requirements:
have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale),
all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form, and
all varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year
