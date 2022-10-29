POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – In the second-to-last true road meeting of the 2022 season inside PFL play, the Presbyterian College football team never could properly wind up the offense against Marist inside the Empire State on Saturday afternoon, ending in a 37-7 result that favored the Red Foxes.
The second-ever meeting between the two programs after becoming Pioneer Football League opponents, Marist proved to be the more consistent squad despite some positive developments on both sides of the ball for the Blue Hose, obtaining a 20-point advantage after two chapters that held true over the remainder of the contest.
Turning the page to their final matchup of the fall to take place in Clinton, Presbyterian and first-year head coach Steve Englehart will await Senior Day inside Bailey Memorial Stadium next weekend against the Dayton Flyers. Kickoff in the ’22 finale on Nov. 5 is slated for 1:00 p.m. on ESPN+.
FINAL SCORE: Marist, 37 – Presbyterian, 7
RECORDS: Presbyterian (1-8, 0-6 PFL) – Marist (3-5, 3-3 PFL)
LOCATION: Tenney Stadium (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.)
OPENING KICK:
- On a bright and brisk afternoon adjacent to the Hudson River, the Blue Hose were mostly held in check when in possession of the football with the exception of true freshman wide receiver Dominic Kibby, who continues a breakout debut campaign. Fresh off a career-high 200-yard output against St. Thomas when combining receiving yards with kickoff progression, the collegiate rookie again handled both sides of the coin to tally 149 against the Red Foxes (81 on catches plus 68 on kickoffs).
- Just two tackles off his personal best at Morehead State four weeks ago, another underclassman shined brightly in the setback on Saturday, speaking of secondary roamer George Wilder on an 11-stop showing. Wilder and fellow defensive back Keegan Halloran combined for 19 tackles (10 of them in solo format), while second-year linebacker Alex Herriott registered nine hits and a near-interception in the early going.
- Despite the team only able to gather 20 total points in their last three matchups away from home, the PC defensive unit held the Red Foxes to 59 less rushing yards than the average amount allowed through nine appearances, forcing Marist to settle for a field goal on more than one occasion with a short field behind them.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
- Unfortunately, the blue and white’s offensive troubles turned up from an early moment in the bout, receiving the opening kick only to find some bad luck on a ricocheted short pass that led to a Marist pick. Able to then start their first drive inside PC territory at the 37, the home side needed 8 plays to assume a 7-0 lead, submitted on a 2-yard scamper. Wideout Brett Landis picked up 31 of his 66 receiving yards in the series on a pair of third-down conversions where his number was called.
- Going back-and-forth between Nate Hayden and Tyler Wesley at the QB role, Presbyterian gained an involuntary gift from Marist when their third drive was thought to end near the close of the 1st frame, recovering a botched punt return at the 29-yard line. However, an incomplete pass on a fly route to the corner of the end zone left the extended drive without any points due to a turnover on downs.
- Still only trailing by a single score going into the 2nd, PC was unable to even things up on their next trip despite some initial progress to Kibby through the air. Marist pounced on the stagnant offense by embarking on a 70-yard TD drive to go ahead 14-0 with over seven minutes until the halfway point, including a 48-yard throw to Matt Stianche that brought them all the way down to the 8-yard line.
- Searching for a punch back on their next drive, the Blue Hose nearly got what they wanted when Hayden found Jalen Jones for a 39-yard gain on the next drive’s second snap, however an offensive pass interference penalty negated the play and simultaneously stymied the series.
- Sensing a third consecutive TD after setting up shop at Presbyterian’s 23, coach Englehart’s D held their ground to say no, only letting the Red Foxes go five yards. A 36-yard field goal off the leg of Dominic Donohue increased the advantage to 17.
- While the lead grew to 20 right before intermission thanks to another Marist kick between the uprights, it took 11 plays to get to that point on only 38 yards. When 3rd-quarter action commenced, the Blue Hose were able to successfully recover an onside kick from reserve Warner Bush just as the period began, although a three-and-out kept the score at 20-0.
- A 32-yard dart to Landis extended the advantage to 27 on a play that capped off a 75-yard scoring march, before a chip shot field goal from Donohue (his 3rd of the day) after an ill-timed fumble gave the Red Foxes 10 points in the 3rd.
- Presbyterian avoided a shutout in their last offensive set, a drive that started way back at the 10-yard line but needed only 10 snaps to reach the end zone. Behind a 56-yard lob from Hayden to Kibby – the longest reception of the freshman’s career to this point – PC finished off the drive with a 1-yard slant to Jones, the ninth touchdown grab of the redshirt-junior’s college tenure with over two minutes left.
UP NEXT:
In keeping with the theme of the PFL’s October schedule as the season turns to November, the Blue Hose will take on yet another school they have previously only met on one other occasion, which happened one year ago. The fourth time in the last five matchups that this is the case, PC will look to atone for a 63-43 loss to Dayton in Ohio last September.
The Flyers will roll into Bailey Memorial with five victories in their last six tries, improving to 4-1 against PFL competition after a 31-24 thriller to topple Valparaiso at home on Saturday. Dayton’s Jake Chisholm took a 23-yard sprint to the house with only 18 ticks remaining to finalize the victory, ending a 68-yard drive that started with 2:39 on the clock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.