Behind three double-figure scorers the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-22, Big South: 1-13) battled the Big South leader UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-7, Big South: 12-2) down to the wire before getting coming up just short in a 76-72 loss at the Templeton Center on Saturday afternoon.
Marquis Barnett scored a career-high 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the field. Trevon Reddish-Rhone scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out five assists. Kobe Stewart scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Presbyterian’s Owen McCormack connected on a couple of three-point field goals over the first three minutes of the game. With the score tied at eight after McCormack’s second three-point field goal, UNC Asheville scored six of the next eight points taking a 14-10 lead with 15:121 on the clock. Presbyterian went on an 8-2 run taking an 18-16 lead after Jalen Forrest converted on a layup with 10:30 on the clock. Quadir Pettaway, Reddish-Rhone, and Barnett also scored during the run. The Bulldogs tied the score at 18 with ten minutes left in the half. The Blue Hose regained the lead and held the lead for the next four minutes until UNC Asheville took a 26-24 lead after scoring five straight points. The lead exchanged hands several times over the final six and a half minutes of the half. The two teams went into the locker room tied at 34
SECOND HALF – Barnett scored the first two points of the half giving Presbyterian a 36-34 lead. Over the next seven minutes, UNC Asheville outscored the Blue Hose 21-5 taking a 55-41 lead with 12:34 on the clock. Presbyterian scored 24 of the next 33 points to take a 65-64 lead after Stewart knocked down a three from the corner with 4:19 left in the half. Barnett scored 13 points during the run. UNC Asheville connected on two free throws to move back in front. Stewart with an emphatic dunk gave the Blue Hose the lead again with 3:19 left in regulation. UNC Asheville’s Fletcher Abee connected on three free throws giving the Bulldogs the lead. UNC Asheville closed out the win with some timely free throw shooting down the stretch.
NOTES
- Barnett’s 21 points marked his 13th double-figure scoring game of the season.
- Reddish-Rhone’s 14 points was his fifth double-figure scoring game of the season and the 28th of his career.
- Stewart posted the Blue Hose’s 20th double-figure scoring game off the bench this season after tallying 12 points.
- Presbyterian scored 40 points in the paint.
- The Blue Hose shot 52.8 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the free throw line.
NEXT GAME
The Blue Hose welcome the High Point Panthers to the Templeton Center this Wednesday, February 15 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.